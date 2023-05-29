Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gearworks Unveiled - Original - Poster image

Gearworks Unveiled

00:13 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Industrial
Title sequence
2.3Kexports
rating
Bring precision engineering to your brand with an industrial 3D logo intro. Interlocking gears, polished metal, and cinematic lighting set a dramatic stage for bold titles that build to a striking logo reveal. Smooth camera drift, depth-of-field accents, and warm glow highlights create a premium, mechanical atmosphere. Ideal for engineering, industrial, and technology branding, this template is quick to customize with your text, logo, and colors. Deliver a powerful opener or closer that communicates craftsmanship, strength, and reliability in seconds.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us