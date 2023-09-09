Glitch Fast Opener

Launch your content with a high-energy glitch opener built for fast promos and teasers. This design blends bold, centered headlines with kinetic typography, split-screen scenes, letterbox bands and stylish HUD accents. Expect vivid color pops, RGB splits and distortion-driven transitions that keep momentum high from start to finish. Swap in your media and text to craft a striking, digital-first look that fits brand launches, channel intros, product highlights, or event announcements. Optimized for quick edits and instant impact, it’s a versatile promo toolkit for creators who want a modern, glitch-forward aesthetic.