Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitch Opener - Original - Poster image

Glitch Opener

00:29 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Glitch
Promo
Title sequence
Glitch artifacts
1Kexports
rating
Design a striking glitch intro that grabs attention from the first frame. This energetic promo features RGB split effects, digital distortion, scanlines, and bold centered titles over your images or clips. Multiple scenes let you sequence headlines and visuals for impactful storytelling, while color and tint controls keep branding consistent. Ideal for channel openers, product teasers, trailers, and fast-paced promos. Swap in your media, edit the text, adjust the palette, and export a sleek, modern opener that looks engineered for the beat.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us