Glitch Opener

Design a striking glitch intro that grabs attention from the first frame. This energetic promo features RGB split effects, digital distortion, scanlines, and bold centered titles over your images or clips. Multiple scenes let you sequence headlines and visuals for impactful storytelling, while color and tint controls keep branding consistent. Ideal for channel openers, product teasers, trailers, and fast-paced promos. Swap in your media, edit the text, adjust the palette, and export a sleek, modern opener that looks engineered for the beat.