Headline Timer

Build hype before your content with a gritty, newspaper-style countdown intro. Oversized numbers take center stage as torn newsprint, stamps, and red marker doodles animate behind them, ending with a bold logo reveal. Customize the full countdown sequence, fonts, and colors to match your brand. A tactile paper texture, subtle dust, and offset slide-ins create energetic, suspenseful motion perfect for news, podcasts, and live streams. Set your tone and deliver a memorable entrance in seconds.