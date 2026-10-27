Headline Timer
00:24 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
14exports
Build hype before your content with a gritty, newspaper-style countdown intro. Oversized numbers take center stage as torn newsprint, stamps, and red marker doodles animate behind them, ending with a bold logo reveal. Customize the full countdown sequence, fonts, and colors to match your brand. A tactile paper texture, subtle dust, and offset slide-ins create energetic, suspenseful motion perfect for news, podcasts, and live streams. Set your tone and deliver a memorable entrance in seconds.
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