InstaGrid Reveal

Kick off or wrap up your videos with a bold social-first logo reveal. This clean 3D motion graphics template builds a mosaic of Instagram-style posts, animates a draw-on platform icon, then swirls into your logo with colorful light trails. It features a centered logo and tagline finish, playful like hearts, subtle light leaks and flares, and decorative squiggles on a bright backdrop. Ideal for energetic intros and outros, social media branding, and channel bumpers. Customize images, colors, fonts, and icon to match your brand and make a memorable impression.