Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Luxury Countdown - Original - Poster image

Luxury Countdown

00:17 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 15 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Countdown
3D motion graphics
Luxury
Logo animation
Elegant
10.7Kexports
rating
Elevate your brand with a cinematic gold countdown that culminates in a striking logo reveal. This elegant 3D motion graphics template features glowing metallic numerals, sparkling particles, and refined light sweeps on a dark, moody stage. Use it as an intro to build anticipation or as a polished outro to wrap your video with style. Easily customize fonts, colors, countdown steps, and tagline to match your brand. Ideal for events, live streams, premieres, or any high-end presentation that needs a luxurious touch.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us