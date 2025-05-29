en
Created by kalinichev
8exports
12 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
21videos
1image
19texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the world of abstract storytelling with our Newspaper Cutout Look slideshow template featuring a dark, textured paper collage design. Red accents and grunge overlays add an edgy flair, while customizable text, image, and video slots let you convey your message in vivid detail. Ideal for bold marketing campaigns, evocative presentations, or captivating photo galleries.
