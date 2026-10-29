Orbitwrap 5 - Post
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 15 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
6exports
Create eye‑catching announcements with a bold 3D ribbon motion title. This clean, vertical promo layout highlights a large headline, while orbiting ribbon loops add depth and energy. Ideal for concerts, conferences, openings, and launches, it includes space for date, location, and a clear call‑to‑action. Customize typography, colors, and audio to match your brand. With oversized type, vibrant accents, and smooth motion, your message stays readable and memorable across social feeds.
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