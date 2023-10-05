Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pumpkin Night Out - Original - Poster image

Pumpkin Night Out

00:16 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Halloween
3D motion graphics
Horror
Intro
5.2Kexports
rating
Step into a foggy graveyard for a cinematic 3D Halloween logo intro. Glowing pumpkins, skulls, and eerie street lamps set a spooky mood, while a carved wooden sign presents your titles before a bold final logo reveal. Designed as a Halloween logo animation, intro, and mini title sequence, it pairs a dark, atmospheric aesthetic with smooth camera drift and depth-of-field shots. Easily customize text, logo, and colors to match your branding. Ideal for Halloween promos, trailers, streams, and social content that needs a stylish horror vibe.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us