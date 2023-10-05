Pumpkin Night Out
00:16 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
5.2Kexports
Step into a foggy graveyard for a cinematic 3D Halloween logo intro. Glowing pumpkins, skulls, and eerie street lamps set a spooky mood, while a carved wooden sign presents your titles before a bold final logo reveal. Designed as a Halloween logo animation, intro, and mini title sequence, it pairs a dark, atmospheric aesthetic with smooth camera drift and depth-of-field shots. Easily customize text, logo, and colors to match your branding. Ideal for Halloween promos, trailers, streams, and social content that needs a stylish horror vibe.
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