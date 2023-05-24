Quantum Matrix
00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
3.1Kexports
Step into a high-tech world where your brand powers up from within a 3D motherboard. This futuristic logo animation glides across metallic circuitry and converges on a CPU core, igniting neon lines before revealing your mark. Ideal for tech intros and outros, it blends cinematic lighting, smooth motion, and digital HUD vibes into a bold, modern identity moment. Easily customize the colors and swap in your logo to match any technology brand, product, or channel. Deliver a confident, professional reveal that instantly communicates innovation and performance.
Reviews (1)
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Best of kalinichev
by jayrhavi
amazing
your template is amazing, beautiful and very well edited. it would be great if you create some with cryptocurrencies and high technology in logo reveal because we use it a lot with new customers; thank you congratulations for your work