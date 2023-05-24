Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Quantum Matrix - Original - Poster image

Quantum Matrix

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Futuristic
Outro
3.1Kexports
rating
Step into a high-tech world where your brand powers up from within a 3D motherboard. This futuristic logo animation glides across metallic circuitry and converges on a CPU core, igniting neon lines before revealing your mark. Ideal for tech intros and outros, it blends cinematic lighting, smooth motion, and digital HUD vibes into a bold, modern identity moment. Easily customize the colors and swap in your logo to match any technology brand, product, or channel. Deliver a confident, professional reveal that instantly communicates innovation and performance.
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Copy of Untitled Project
by jayrhavi
amazing
your template is amazing, beautiful and very well edited. it would be great if you create some with cryptocurrencies and high technology in logo reveal because we use it a lot with new customers; thank you congratulations for your work
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us