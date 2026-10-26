Slant Bold 2 - Vertical

Make bold announcements for stories and shorts with this vertical motion-title template. Big, punchy typography and flat, colorful panels keep your message front and center, while two angled media holders spotlight photos or clips. Slide-in and pop-in animations with staggered timing add energetic, playful motion. Built-in accents like sticker badges, a price/offer tag, and speech-bubble callouts help highlight key info and CTAs. Customize fonts, colors, media, and copy to match your brand. Ideal for event promotions, weekly happenings, special offers, and social teasers where clarity, readability, and impact matter most.