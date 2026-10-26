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Slant Bold 2 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Slant Bold 2 - Vertical

00:10 · 4K (2160x3840) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Story video
Flat design
Event promo
8exports
rating
Make bold announcements for stories and shorts with this vertical motion-title template. Big, punchy typography and flat, colorful panels keep your message front and center, while two angled media holders spotlight photos or clips. Slide-in and pop-in animations with staggered timing add energetic, playful motion. Built-in accents like sticker badges, a price/offer tag, and speech-bubble callouts help highlight key info and CTAs. Customize fonts, colors, media, and copy to match your brand. Ideal for event promotions, weekly happenings, special offers, and social teasers where clarity, readability, and impact matter most.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us