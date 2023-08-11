Social Success
00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Bring your brand into focus with a sleek logo reveal inspired by Twitter X. This minimal, monochrome design opens on a mosaic of social post cards and smooth like animations, then transitions to a glossy 3D logo and tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, and quick brand bumpers, it combines elegant motion with flat UI accents for a modern, professional feel. Customize your logo, text, and colors to match your identity and create a polished opener that fits any social content or campaign.
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