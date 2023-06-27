Summer Splash

Bring the sunshine to your story with a playful summer slideshow. This design pairs flat, cartoon icons with warm light leaks and paper photo frames to showcase your images and captions in a fresh, vibrant way. Ideal for promos, travel recaps, parties, and social posts, it’s fully customizable—swap images, edit text, and tweak icon and shape colors to fit your brand. Smooth slide and fade transitions keep the pace light and engaging, while tropical accents add personality to every scene.