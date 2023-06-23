Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tik Tok Social Media Intro - Original - Poster image

Tik Tok Social Media Intro

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
TikTok
3D motion graphics
Intro
Social Media Post
5.1Kexports
rating
Kick off your videos with a high-energy TikTok-inspired opener. This 3D motion graphics template flies through a dynamic grid of vertical posts, social icons, and animated hearts before landing on a clean, centered logo and tagline. Customize colors for UI accents, hearts, and light leaks, switch between logo or image for the finale, and set your brand fonts. Ideal for creators, brands, and agencies who want a polished TikTok-style intro that feels current, vibrant, and instantly recognizable.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us