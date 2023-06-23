Tik Tok Social Media Intro

Kick off your videos with a high-energy TikTok-inspired opener. This 3D motion graphics template flies through a dynamic grid of vertical posts, social icons, and animated hearts before landing on a clean, centered logo and tagline. Customize colors for UI accents, hearts, and light leaks, switch between logo or image for the finale, and set your brand fonts. Ideal for creators, brands, and agencies who want a polished TikTok-style intro that feels current, vibrant, and instantly recognizable.