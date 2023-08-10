Trap Opener

Make an impact with a gritty, glitch-driven opener that fuses bold typography, logo animation, and fast-cut visuals. This grunge design blends RGB split, film grain, scribbles, sunburst accents, and neon outlines for a raw, handmade feel. Drop in your media, tweak colors and fonts, and go from teaser to full promo in minutes. Perfect for energetic intros, title sequences, and brand reveals where texture, attitude, and momentum matter.