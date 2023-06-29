YouTube Search Intro

Launch your channel with a sleek, search-driven opener. This template animates a web-style search bar, builds a channel-like grid with clickable CTAs and a notification bell, and lands on a glossy 3D logo reveal with a tagline. It’s perfect for YouTube branding, intros and outros. Easily customize texts, logo, colors, fonts and UI accents to match your identity. The clean flat design, vibrant palette and playful cursor interactions keep it modern and engaging for creators, brands and tutorials alike.