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Clean Hexagon - Corporate Slideshow - Education - Poster image

Clean Hexagon - Corporate Slideshow

00:48 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 2 images · 14 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Geometric
Corporate
Minimal
Hexagon grid
845exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, geometric corporate slideshow. This design features a refined hexagon grid, smooth tile reveals, and a modern two‑column layout that pairs headlines with supporting copy or media. Customize colors, typography, and add your logo intro and outro for a cohesive brand story. Ideal for company overviews, product or service promos, webinars, meetings, and event communications. The minimalist style and elegant motion keep attention on your message while the hexagonal structure adds a contemporary tech‑leaning edge.
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Stream Elements
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Audio Waveform
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