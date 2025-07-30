Try for free
Sleek Show Starter

Templates
/
Slideshow
0-6s
4K
Landscape
Stomp
Fast
Simple
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Podcast Intro - Original - Poster image
KD_motion profile image
Created by KD_motion
29exports
5 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
16videos
1image
3texts
1font
1audio
Stun your audience from the get-go using the Multi-Screen Intro template. This Sleek Show Starter boasts smooth transitions and striking typography to kickstart your show or presentation in style. Fully customizable, from fonts to videos, it’s the ideal way to present a refined and coherent narrative.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of KD_motion
Short Stomp Opener - Horizontal Gold theme video
Short Stomp Opener - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
25
10
8
Short stomp opener is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
Fast Flipping Stomp 2 Original theme video
Fast Flipping Stomp 2
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
24
15
9
Fast Flipping Stomp 2 is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated template.
Supper Fast Short Stomp - Horizontal Original theme video
Supper Fast Short Stomp - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
21
13
12
It Is an awesome short template with dynamic fast animations.
Fast Flipping Stomp 3 Original theme video
Fast Flipping Stomp 3
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
24
15
11
Fast Flipping Stomp 3 is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
Fast Flipping Stomp - Horizontal Original theme video
Fast Flipping Stomp - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
28
15
9
Fast Flipping Stomp is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
Dynamic & Fast Stomp - Horizontal Original theme video
Dynamic & Fast Stomp - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
25
11
11
Dynamic & fast stomp is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
Fast Flipping Stomp 4 - Horizontal Original theme video
Fast Flipping Stomp 4 - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
28
13
12
Fast Flipping Stomp 4 - Horizontal is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
Simple Photo Logo Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Simple Photo Logo Reveal - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
5s
24
11
8
Simple Photo Logo Reveal After Effects template is a stylishly designed and animated logo reveal. This template features 8 image placeholders and 1 placeholder for your logo. it's super easy to customize. Just add your images, add your logo, change the colors and render your video. Create a modern animated logo reveal. Cheers!
