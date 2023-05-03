Clean Minimal Reveal

Give your brand a polished entrance with a clean, minimalist logo reveal. This elegant animation uses a simple square-to-screen transition, smooth rotation, and subtle shadows to spotlight your mark at center stage. Ideal for intros and outros, it delivers modern clarity and professional impact without visual clutter. Adjust colors to match your identity and export a refined, versatile logo sting for videos, presentations, and social clips. If you want a timeless, modern, and minimal logo animation that elevates your brand with restraint and taste, this template is a perfect fit.