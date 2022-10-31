Slideshow for my birthday party
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CCTV Security Reveal - Original - Poster image

CCTV Security Reveal

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 15 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Security & Surveillance
Futuristic
10.4Kexports
rating
Bring high-tech polish to your brand with a futuristic CCTV logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics intro blends holographic wireframes, metallic surfaces and neon HUD panels, building suspense before a powerful center-screen logo. It’s perfect for security, technology, gaming or news content. Easily edit fonts, colors and on-screen messages, then drop in your logo for a professional ident ready for intros or outros. The animation’s dark, cinematic look with glowing accents ensures strong impact and brand recognition across channels.
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Intro
by fano187
stefan
i wish i could change the format of my logo it’s actually to small now i hope you can still change it
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us