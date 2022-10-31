CCTV Security Reveal
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 15 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
10.4Kexports
Bring high-tech polish to your brand with a futuristic CCTV logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics intro blends holographic wireframes, metallic surfaces and neon HUD panels, building suspense before a powerful center-screen logo. It’s perfect for security, technology, gaming or news content. Easily edit fonts, colors and on-screen messages, then drop in your logo for a professional ident ready for intros or outros. The animation’s dark, cinematic look with glowing accents ensures strong impact and brand recognition across channels.
Reviews (1)
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by fano187
stefan
i wish i could change the format of my logo it’s actually to small now i hope you can still change it