Animated Gallery 1

Templates
/
Youtuber
15-30s
2K
Landscape
Spin
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Animated Gallery 1 - Original - Poster image
KloneDike profile image
Created by KloneDike
7exports
20 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
4videos
1audio
Immerse your audience in a story told through images with the Animated Gallery template. This layout offers smooth transitions and a classic slide style that's perfect for showcasing your portfolio, photo albums, or serene visual narratives. Replace with your images or videos and captivate your viewers with a clean, distraction-free presentation. Begin crafting your minimal, yet stylish gallery today.
