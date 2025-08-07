Menu
Animated Gallery 4
Created by KloneDike
7exports
20 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
8videos
1audio
Immerse your audience in a story told through images with the Animated Gallery template. This layout offers smooth transitions and a classic slide style that's perfect for showcasing your portfolio, photo albums, or serene visual narratives. Replace with your images or videos and captivate your viewers with a clean, distraction-free presentation. Begin crafting your minimal, yet stylish gallery today.
Similar templates
Best of KloneDike
By MotionDesk
15s
1
2
10
Craft a storytelling masterpiece with our hand-drawn style title template. Set within a rectangular frame, the delicate flourish of a flowering branch adds an artistic touch to your text, inviting viewers into your visual narrative. This Romantic Hand Draw Title template's customizable text, fonts, and colors let you fashion the perfect tone for any video content, from documentaries to brand stories.
By MotionDesk
15s
1
2
10
By PixBolt
20s
5
2
8
Texts move beautifully on the screen with lots of colors and variety
By PixBolt
20s
3
2
8
Enhance your videos with our captivating Logo Phone Scroll Background template. Immerse your audience in a visually stunning landscape of animated backgrounds, as phones adorned with logos move gracefully across the screen. This multipurpose motion graphics video guarantees to captivate your viewers, whether it's used as a backdrop for live events, presentations, or creative content. Customize the colors to match your brand and take your visuals to the next level. Seamlessly integrate this template into your video editing process and elevate your content with eye-catching motion graphics.
By PixBolt
20s
5
1
10
Elevate your video content with our mesmerizing Ball Background template. Designed for multipurpose use, this Animated Background video is perfect for live events, presentations, or as a creative backdrop. Customize the colors to match your brand or theme and create a visually appealing experience that leaves a lasting impression. Dive into a world of motion graphics and elevate your content to new heights!
By PixBolt
20s
8
1
5
Add a touch of visual intrigue to your videos with our Vibrant Rotations template. Immerse your audience in a mesmerizing 3D tunnel of rotating shapes that creates a captivating animated background. With its versatile design, this multipurpose motion graphics template is ideal for presentations, live events, or as a creative backdrop for content creators. Customize the colors to match your branding and engage your viewers with a dynamic and visually appealing experience. Elevate your content with stunning animated backgrounds today!
By PixBolt
20s
8
1
8
Take your content to new heights with our Snow Particle Background template. Experience the mesmerizing beauty of falling snow on a sleek black background. This versatile and customizable Animated Background is perfect for adding visual appeal to live events, presentations, or as a backdrop for your content. With the ability to customize colors, you can easily match the animation to your brand or personal style. Get ready to captivate your audience and elevate your content with this stunning motion graphics template.
By tarazz
20s
5
2
9
Trendy animated text with kinetic style. Text fill all of the background.
