Your brand's unveiling is a moment to cherish. Do it justice with our refined Outline Glow Reveal template, accented by customizable colors and smooth effects. It sets the stage for your logo to take a graceful bow in front of your awe-struck audience. This template is a go-to for any brand looking to make a powerful entrance or exit.
By onbothsides
2s
5
2
11
Quench your audience's thirst for engaging visuals with our Summer Watermelon Loop template. Your logo bubbles up like a refreshing watermelon slice, capturing the essence of summer. Tailor this template with your colors for a breezy addition to any video project. Perfect for social media, ads, or informative content, this motion graphic is a juicy twist to your brand's visual storytelling.
By onbothsides
2s
7
2
15
Bask in the sunny delights of brand expression with our Ice Cream Pop Logo template. Perfect for adding a sweet touch to your projects, this template allows you to integrate your logo and favorite colors into a warm, sandy theme. Ideal as a flavorful addition to your video editing, this adds a scoop of charm to your message.
By teammotion
5s
1
4
6
Take your viewers on a journey with our Modern Location Title Pack. Set the scene for your travel videos or documentaries with customizable titles featuring stylish location pins. Tailor the text, fonts, and colors to match your vision, and let each title transport your audience to the places that inspire you. These titles add geographical flair and visual appeal to your content.
By teammotion
5s
1
4
6
By onbothsides
2s
5
3
15
Infuse your next project with the spirit of Halloween using our Pumpkin Pop Art template. Whether you're using the included eerie faces or customizing with your logo and colors, this template brings a hauntingly festive touch to your videos. It's the perfect way to dress up your content for the season and capture your audience's imagination.
By onbothsides
5s
9
5
21
Step into a world of haunted elegance with our collection of Halloween Paper Lower third, featuring the textured charm of a bygone era. Customizable with your assets, these titles are perfect for creating engrossing stories with a handcrafted feel. Invoke the essence of Halloween and pull your viewers into the narrative with the perfect thematic opening for your content.
By onbothsides
5s
9
3
11
Transform your videos with the raw elegance of our transparent Title template. With three varieties to suit your style crumpled, unrolled, or unfolded and eye-catching underline animations, crafting your unique narrative has never been this compelling. Dive into customization with texts, fonts, and colors, turning your video into a visual storyteller on any platform, from Facebook to YouTube.
By teammotion
5s
1
4
5
Set the stage for your content with our Epic Title template. Whether it’s for YouTube, Vimeo, or social media, this title will grab viewers' attention right away. With plenty of customization options, you can make your storyline shine through every font choice and color palette, ensuring an engaging viewer experience.
