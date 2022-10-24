Slime Webcam Overlay

Give your facecam a polished upgrade with this neon glow webcam overlay. Designed for streaming, it features a clean, rounded rectangular frame with subtle, looping motion that keeps focus on you. The transparent center drops seamlessly over gameplay or chat, while flexible color controls let you match your brand in seconds. Minimal, modern, and stream-ready, it works great across platforms and pairs well with alerts, screens, and panels. If you want a crisp, professional look that stands out without clutter, this overlay is a perfect fit for your live setup.