Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Sleek Title Thirds

Templates
/
Youtuber
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
Education
Title Thirds - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
Leany profile image
Created by Leany
16exports
7 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
60fps
2images
19texts
8fonts
1audio
Accentuate your message with the sleek and contemporary Sleek Title Thirds template. Designed for the consummate professional, these titles add a clean, modern touch to your videos. Whether it’s highlighting headings or showcasing key messages, our animations ensure your content captivates and communicates effectively. Customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand and make your project a standout.
Themes (10)
