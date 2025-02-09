7 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
60fps
2images
19texts
8fonts
1audio
Accentuate your message with the sleek and contemporary Sleek Title Thirds template. Designed for the consummate professional, these titles add a clean, modern touch to your videos. Whether it’s highlighting headings or showcasing key messages, our animations ensure your content captivates and communicates effectively. Customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand and make your project a standout.
Themes (10)
Similar templates
Best of Leany