Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Abstract Foliage - Post - Original - Poster image

Abstract Foliage - Post

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Nature
Outro
Leaf
37exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a nature‑inspired logo reveal. Abstract leaf and petal shapes swirl gracefully to spotlight your logo, supported by a clean, centered layout and elegant flat design. The animation feels calm and refined, ideal for intros or outros across social and video platforms. Easily adjust colors and focus depth to match your branding, and include a short tagline for a polished finish. Designed for simplicity and impact, this minimal botanical opener keeps attention on your logo while adding organic motion and atmosphere.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Stream Elements
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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