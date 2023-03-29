Abstract Foliage - Square

Bring your brand to life with a nature‑inspired logo reveal. Abstract leaf and petal shapes swirl gracefully to spotlight your logo, supported by a clean, centered layout and elegant flat design. The animation feels calm and refined, ideal for intros or outros across social and video platforms. Easily adjust colors and focus depth to match your branding, and include a short tagline for a polished finish. Designed for simplicity and impact, this minimal botanical opener keeps attention on your logo while adding organic motion and atmosphere.