Cartoon Angular Slash Reveal

Power up your brand with a high-impact logo animation. Angular light slashes slice through a dark stage, assembling your mark with glowing trails, lens blur depth, and bold contrast. This 3D motion-graphics ident is fast, energetic, and perfect for intros or outros. Customize colors, glow and tagline, and render in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. The futuristic, neon-infused look delivers a sharp, professional reveal that grabs attention instantly and leaves a strong impression.