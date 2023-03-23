Cartoon Lightning Reveal

Ignite your brand with a high-energy lightning logo reveal. This clean, minimal design swirls electric arcs into a bold neon reveal that’s perfect for intros or outros. Customize colors to match your branding, add your logo and tagline, and export in widescreen or social-friendly formats. Smooth, fluid motion and dramatic highlights deliver instant impact without clutter. Ideal for tech, gaming, or any modern brand needing a quick, stylish ident that stands out.