Cartoon Lightning Reveal - Post
00:05 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
55exports
Ignite your brand with a high-energy lightning logo reveal. This clean, minimal design swirls electric arcs into a bold neon reveal that’s perfect for intros or outros. Customize colors to match your branding, add your logo and tagline, and export in widescreen or social-friendly formats. Smooth, fluid motion and dramatic highlights deliver instant impact without clutter. Ideal for tech, gaming, or any modern brand needing a quick, stylish ident that stands out.
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