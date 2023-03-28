Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cartoon Lightning Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Cartoon Lightning Reveal - Vertical

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Electricity
Glow
Lightning
528exports
rating
Ignite your brand with a high-energy lightning logo reveal. This clean, minimal design swirls electric arcs into a bold neon reveal that’s perfect for intros or outros. Customize colors to match your branding, add your logo and tagline, and export in widescreen or social-friendly formats. Smooth, fluid motion and dramatic highlights deliver instant impact without clutter. Ideal for tech, gaming, or any modern brand needing a quick, stylish ident that stands out.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Intro Maker
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
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Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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