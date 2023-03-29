Cartoon Liquid Paint Reveal - Post

Showcase your brand with a lively liquid paint logo reveal. Cartoon-style splashes swirl in with neon glow, building energy around your mark before settling into a clean, minimal lockup. Customize your logo and tagline, fine‑tune colors, glow and blur for the perfect look. Ideal for intros and outros across channels, this versatile template delivers a polished, modern aesthetic without complexity. Get a vibrant, high-contrast reveal that works in horizontal, square and vertical formats, and make your identity stand out in seconds.