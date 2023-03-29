Cartoon Scribble Swirl Reveal - Vertical

Bring your brand to life with a playful, hand-drawn logo reveal. Scribbled swirl strokes spiral into a clean, centered mark, delivering a minimal 2D motion graphic that grabs attention fast. Perfect for intros and outros, it highlights your logo and a short tagline with high contrast on a dark background. Easily customize colors to match your brand and keep the spotlight where it matters. Ideal for creators, agencies, and businesses seeking a fresh, stylish ident that feels energetic yet refined.