Cartoon Spark Burst - Vertical

Light the fuse on your branding with a punchy cartoon spark burst that reveals your logo and tagline in seconds. This energetic logo animation pairs a dramatic center-screen explosion with a clean, minimal layout and glowing color accents. Perfect for intros and outros, it supports multiple aspect ratios and full color control for the background, sparks, logo and text. Tweak glow and blur for added impact, drop in your mark, and you’re ready to launch a crisp, memorable opener that stands out across social, promos, and YouTube.