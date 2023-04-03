Cartoon Swarm Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a vibrant neon logo reveal. Glowing light trails and liquid cartoon swirls spiral in to unveil your mark on a clean, dark background. This fast, energetic animation works perfectly as an intro or outro and includes a tagline field for extra info. Tweak colors, glow and blur settings to match your branding, then export in multiple aspect ratios for social posts, videos, and streams. A simple, modern way to add polish and impact to any project.