Light Trail Swirl Reveal - Post

Launch your brand with a quick, glowing logo animation. Swirling neon light trails spiral toward the center to reveal your mark with stylish depth-of-field and a polished reflection sweep. The clean, minimal layout puts your identity in focus, perfect for intros and outros across social, streaming, or branded content. Easily customize colors, glow intensity, and add a short tagline to match your style. Fast, modern, and memorable—this energetic reveal delivers instant impact and a professional finish.