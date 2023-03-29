Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Light Trail Swirl Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Light Trail Swirl Reveal - Vertical

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
Light trails
311exports
rating
Launch your brand with a quick, glowing logo animation. Swirling neon light trails spiral toward the center to reveal your mark with stylish depth-of-field and a polished reflection sweep. The clean, minimal layout puts your identity in focus, perfect for intros and outros across social, streaming, or branded content. Easily customize colors, glow intensity, and add a short tagline to match your style. Fast, modern, and memorable—this energetic reveal delivers instant impact and a professional finish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us