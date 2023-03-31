Lightning Storm Reveal - Vertical

Unleash a surge of energy with a fast, electric logo reveal. This glowing, lightning-driven animation cuts through a dark backdrop to amplify your branding with impact. It’s ideal for intros and outros, keeping your logo center stage while luminous trails and lens blur add depth. Easily customize colors for the lightning, background, logo and tagline to match your brand. Designed for strong visibility across formats, this high-contrast, futuristic ident delivers instant recognition in just seconds.