Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Liquid Logo - Post - Original - Poster image

Liquid Logo - Post

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Water Splash
Liquid
175exports
rating
Make your brand instantly memorable with a bold, cartoon-style liquid logo reveal. A swirling splash forms a dynamic vortex that unveils your mark in the center, perfect for intros, outros, and quick idents. This clean, flat design pairs a dark backdrop with vibrant color accents for high contrast and legibility. Easily customize the liquid and background colors, keep original logo colors or apply a stylized fill, and add an optional tagline for extra clarity. Smooth, energetic motion makes it ideal for social posts, videos, and streams across formats.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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