Liquid Logo - Post

Make your brand instantly memorable with a bold, cartoon-style liquid logo reveal. A swirling splash forms a dynamic vortex that unveils your mark in the center, perfect for intros, outros, and quick idents. This clean, flat design pairs a dark backdrop with vibrant color accents for high contrast and legibility. Easily customize the liquid and background colors, keep original logo colors or apply a stylized fill, and add an optional tagline for extra clarity. Smooth, energetic motion makes it ideal for social posts, videos, and streams across formats.