Shape Vortex Reveal - Post

Give your brand a striking entrance with a neon, liquid-style vortex logo reveal. Energetic 2D motion graphics spin colorful, glowing shapes into a smooth swirl that frames your logo and tagline on a rich, dark backdrop. It’s perfect as a short intro or a sleek outro across social videos, streams, and promos. Easily customize colors, upload your logo, and edit the tagline to match your identity. The fluid, cartoon aesthetic and crisp glow deliver instant impact in any format. Make a bold first impression in seconds.