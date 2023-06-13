Smooth Transitions
00:03 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 audio
2.9Kexports
Make your cuts disappear with a striking neon, paint‑splash stinger. This transparent overlay fills the screen with bold, cartoon‑style blobs, then clears to reveal your next shot. It’s energetic, seamless and perfect for YouTube, streams and edits. Customize colors, glow and texture to match your brand, and pick from multiple transition variants for the right hit. Drop it over your timeline to add polish and pace to any video.