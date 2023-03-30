Spell Reveal - Vertical

Bring your brand to life with a magical, glow-driven logo animation. This cartoony fantasy intro conjures swirling light trails, energy orbs, and dynamic bursts to reveal your mark, then holds cleanly for a professional finish. Perfect as an intro or outro, it supports multiple aspect ratios and includes easy controls for background, spell and logo colors, glow intensity, and lens blur. Add your logo and tagline, tune the look, and deliver a striking, neon-dark reveal that stands out on social, streaming, or YouTube.