Wizard Lightning Reveal - Square

Charge up your brand with an electric logo reveal. This energetic, cartoon-styled animation wraps your mark in swirling lightning, neon glow, and starbursts, then settles on a clean, centered logo with a tagline. Perfect as an intro or outro, the dark gradient background and subtle depth-of-field make your logo pop. Adjust colors and glow to match your identity and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Ideal for creators who want a bold, fantasy-infused, high-impact logo animation that’s quick to customize and unforgettable on screen.