3D Stroke Logo Reveal

Showcase your brand with a timeless 3D logo reveal. This minimalist, elegant ident features glossy extrusion, soft shadows, lens flares and a refined light sweep for a premium look. Customize colors, flares, reflections, shadows and text to match your branding. Add a tagline and web address for a complete opener or closer. Smooth, seamless motion and a centered composition keep the focus on your mark, making it ideal for intros, outros, presentations and corporate identity. A versatile logo animation built for clarity, polish and impact.