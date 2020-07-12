Beauty Instagram Promo

Promote your products in a striking Instagram Story format. This modern, flat-design promo features bold typography, circular media frames, organic blobs, and a clear swipe-up CTA. Swap in up to three images, adjust colors, and tailor the text to highlight offers or features. Smooth, energetic motion and a vibrant gradient backdrop keep attention on your message. Ideal for e-commerce and flash sales, it’s a polished, mobile-first layout that converts. Customize effortlessly and render a professional-looking story video your audience will tap.