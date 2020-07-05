Beauty Instagram Story

Create a high-impact vertical story promo in minutes. This template pairs bold, minimal typography with textured brush strokes, clear calls-to-action, and a polished logo end card. Swap in your images, edit multiple headlines, and customize brand colors and fonts. The built-in swipe-up animation and CTA bars are perfect for product launches, special offers, and social ads. Optimized for story placements, it keeps attention on your message and drives clicks to your link or shop.