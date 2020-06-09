Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Cartoon Stream Transition - Original - Poster image

Cartoon Stream Transition

00:03 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Cartoon
Full-screen wipe
Bold
2.8Kexports
rating
Bring bold, cartoon energy to your stream with a smooth stinger transition. This transparent overlay covers the full screen mid-transition to hide your cut, then cleanly reveals your next scene. Drop in your logo and headline, adjust the vibrant colors, and you’re ready to go. Lightning bolt accents and a punchy banner keep the look playful and dynamic. Perfect for broadcasters who want a branded, seamless scene change that pops without complexity. Fast, clean, and customizable for gaming, podcasts, and live events.
LuisBranco profile image
LuisBranco
Edit
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of LuisBranco
Original
Edit
Original
GREEN THEME
Edit
GREEN THEME
PINK THEME
Edit
PINK THEME
PURPLE THEME
Edit
PURPLE THEME
YELLOW THEME
Edit
YELLOW THEME
RED THEME
Edit
RED THEME
GREY THEME
Edit
GREY THEME
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us