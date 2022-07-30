Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean And Minimal Podcast Viz - Post - Video - Poster image

Clean And Minimal Podcast Viz - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 videos · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Podcast
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
1.1Kexports
rating
Build a polished podcast visualizer in minutes. This clean, minimal design features an audio‑reactive spectrum, waveform, player controls, progress bar, and timer. Drop in your logo, headline, subtitle, and episode description, plus two images or videos for background and cover art. Fine‑tune colors, fonts, and spectrum behavior to match your brand. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for YouTube, social feeds, or website embeds. Keep your audience engaged while they listen—simple, elegant, and highly customizable.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us