Clean And Minimal Podcast Viz - Vertical

Build a polished podcast visualizer in minutes. This clean, minimal design features an audio‑reactive spectrum, waveform, player controls, progress bar, and timer. Drop in your logo, headline, subtitle, and episode description, plus two images or videos for background and cover art. Fine‑tune colors, fonts, and spectrum behavior to match your brand. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for YouTube, social feeds, or website embeds. Keep your audience engaged while they listen—simple, elegant, and highly customizable.