Clean And Minimal Viz 2 - Square

Create a sleek, minimal music visualizer that keeps the focus on your sound. A clean linear spectrum reacts to your audio in real time, while an optional timer and progress bar provide clear playback context. Add your logo, artist and track title, then fine‑tune colors, thickness and band density for the perfect look. Designed to work beautifully in horizontal, square or vertical formats, this elegant layout suits any genre—from ambient to EDM—while staying unobtrusive and brand‑friendly.